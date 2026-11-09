November 09, 2026

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Apple Intelligence AI service registers with Chinese regulator for use on tablets, laptops

The clearance from Shanghai's cyberspace regulator follows earlier approval granted for iPhone devices

Apple Intelligence AI service registers with Chinese regulator for use on tablets, laptops
An Apple logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration taken Aug 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters

Published : 09 Nov 2026, 08:21 PM

Updated : 09 Nov 2026, 08:21 PM

Apple's generative AI service, Apple Intelligence, has been registered for use on tablets and laptops in China, Shanghai's cyberspace regulator said on Monday.

● China requires companies to register large language models and generative AI services with regulators before making them available to the public

● The US company received Chinese regulatory approval to roll out Apple Intelligence on iPhones in July

● Apple has trained a large language model specifically for the Chinese market with Alibaba's support, Reuters reported in August, a departure from its strategy of relying on third-party models to power AI features ‌in the country

● Alibaba said users in China will be able to directly access text and image understanding and content generation capabilities of its Qwen model through Siri, writing tools and visual intelligence

● It said in an October statement that the features would be rolled out to Chinese users in December with iOS 27.3 following the release of a test version on Nov 4

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