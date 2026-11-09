Apple Intelligence AI service registers with Chinese regulator for use on tablets, laptops

Published : 09 Nov 2026, 08:21 PM
Updated : 09 Nov 2026, 08:21 PM
Apple's generative AI service, Apple Intelligence, has been registered for use on tablets and laptops in China, Shanghai's cyberspace regulator said on Monday.
● China requires companies to register large language models and generative AI services with regulators before making them available to the public
● The US company received Chinese regulatory approval to roll out Apple Intelligence on iPhones in July
● Apple has trained a large language model specifically for the Chinese market with Alibaba's support, Reuters reported in August, a departure from its strategy of relying on third-party models to power AI features in the country
● Alibaba said users in China will be able to directly access text and image understanding and content generation capabilities of its Qwen model through Siri, writing tools and visual intelligence
● It said in an October statement that the features would be rolled out to Chinese users in December with iOS 27.3 following the release of a test version on Nov 4