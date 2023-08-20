From drugmaker to mobile money company: Who has joined Bangladesh’s digital banking race?

Bangladesh Bank is set to look into licensing applications from consortiums of banks, local and foreign investment firms to set up digital banks under the government’s push to transform the country into a ‘cashless society’ after India and Pakistan in South Asia.
The applicants include pharmaceutical companies, IT startups, mobile telecom service providers, and even a company known for manufacturing corrugated sheets.
The central bank board approved the guidelines to set up digital banks in June, keeping provision for paid-up capital at Tk 1.25 billion. The deadline for application submission was Aug 17.
Bangladesh Bank has yet to announce the names of the applicants, but according to data released in the public domain by some of the applicants, 26 companies have made at least seven applications.
In Bangladesh, the mobile financial services, or MFS, network is operated by over 1.1 million agents and processes an average of more than 10 million transactions, totalling around Tk 22.95 billion daily.
The digital banking initiative aims to boost further the volume and value of transactions conducted through these platforms.
With a range of services planned, including convenient bill payments for electricity, gas, water, student fees, service charges, and government fees, the digital banking initiative aims to provide faster and more affordable customer options than traditional payment methods.
In India last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that 75 digital banking units would be established across the country, while the State Bank of Pakistan in January this year approved the setting up of five digital banks.
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE DIGITAL BANK GUIDELINES
- The licence of digital banks will be awarded under the Banking Company Act 1991, and the payment service will be operated under the Bangladesh Payment and Settlement System Regulations, 2014.
- The central bank said loan defaulters would be excluded from the pioneering initiative.
- The minimum shareholding of each sponsor will be Tk 5 million (maximum 10 percent or Tk 125 million).
- The ceiling of 10 percent could be relaxed if a digital bank is formed as a joint venture of banks, financial institutes, microfinance institutions, MFS providers, fintech companies and technology firms.
- A digital bank must go for an initial public offering, or IPO, within five years from the date of the licence issuance, and the IPO amount should be minimum to the sponsor's initial contribution.
- The business, governance and other operational requirements applicable to traditional banks, in general, shall continue to apply to digital banks.
- Digital banks can provide loans with collateral like conventional banks. The artificial intelligence-based alternative loan scoring guidelines, rolled out by the Bangladesh Bank, should be followed for the disbursement of loans.
- At least 50 percent of members of the bank’s board must have adequate education, knowledge and experience in technology-based banking, emerging technology, cyber laws and regulations, and the remaining members should have adequate knowledge and experience in banking, e-commerce and banking laws and regulations.
- Digital banks should have robust ICT infrastructure and application systems. There should be at least 'tier three' quality data centres and disaster recovery sites, or DRS, in different seismic zones.
- Such banks can use cloud services, but the location of the cloud must be within Bangladesh's legal jurisdiction.
- All transaction data must be encrypted from start to finish. An internationally recognised audit firm must audit the ICT infrastructure.
WHO ARE THE APPLICANTS?
A consortium of 10 private banks was the first to announce their bid for a proposed digital bank named Digi10 Bank PLC.
The banks are - City Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd, Eastern Bank Ltd, Trust Bank, Mercantile Bank, the National Credit and Commerce Bank, Prime Bank and Midland Bank.
They are set to invest around Tk 1.28 billion in the proposed bank.
Four state-owned commercial banks – Sonali, Rupali, Agrani and Janata – have also decided to invest in the initiative. More details are expected if Bangladesh Bank approves their joint application.
United Commercial Bank Ltd announced the formation of a consortium, under their mobile financial service Upay, with the name Upay Digital Bank PLC. NRB Commercial Bank, Meghna Bank, Aramit Ltd, which mainly manufactures corrugated sheets, Navana Pharmaceuticals and Genex Infosys Ltd, an IT startup, have reportedly decided to join the UCB-led consortium.
Dhaka Bank announced the formation of another consortium for a digital bank with the proposed name Sanchay Digital Bank PLC.
Aside from the consortiums, BRAC Bank has shown interest in founding a digital bank through its mobile financial service giant bKash. Another leading MFS provider, Nagad, said they were preparing to form a digital bank.
Banglalink, Bangladesh's third largest telecom operator in terms of subscriber base, and its parent company, VEON Ltd, have also applied for a digital banking licence.
Pathao, a leading digital services company in Bangladesh, on Saturday released a press note saying the company has also applied for a licence to set up a digital bank.
In off-the-record interviews with bdnews24.com, senior executives of some other banks and mobile telecom service providers said they are too considering joining any of the consortiums, and if they do, details of the investment will be released accordingly.
Any listed company in the stock market will have to release price-sensitive information, or PSI, if it decides to make a significant investment or take a new direction.
HOW WILL CUSTOMERS RECEIVE SERVICES FROM DIGITAL BANKS
- Digital banks will have only headquarters and no other physical presence anywhere.
- Customers must open their account through a globally recognised ‘Know Your Customer’, or KYC, process online.
- Digital Bank shall not use customer information for any purpose other than the prescribed business. The banks must not seek personal information from the customer, which may violate the customer's privacy. Bangladesh Bank’s permission should be obtained regarding how to collect information from the customer for any purpose.
- Digital banks will not even have their own cash machines. However, customers can use their debit/ATM cards to withdraw cash from other banks’ cash machines.
- Digital banks can launch virtual cards and QR codes to facilitate customer transactions.
- Such banks can extend loans to any customer within the country, but the scope of foreign transactions will be limited. The banks’ lending policy must prioritise marginal customers and SME sectors.
- Digital banks can act as a payee on behalf of someone. Foreign currency transactions can be done on behalf of the customer subject to approval for education, treatment, travel or any other need abroad. These banks can receive remittances from abroad and operate foreign currency accounts.
WHY PHARMA, CONSTRUCTION MATERIAL AND IT COMPANIES IN THE FRAY
The interest shown by Navana, Aramit and Genex Infosys to throw in their hats in the race for licensing application has raised quite a discussion in the banking sector.
Joynul Abedin, the company secretary at Navana Pharmaceuticals, said the company wanted to bring in some diversity in its investment portfolio; hence the decision to join the initiative taken by UCB has been made.
“Both UCB and Navana have some mutual directors in their respective boards, and those directors convinced the board how such an investment could reduce the investment risks,” he said.
Syed Kamruzzaman, company secretary of Aramit Ltd, made a similar argument.
“Our board believes the opportunities are boundless since it’s a technology-based banking service. That’s why it decided to invest.”
Although Md Mostaq Ahmed, the company secretary of Genex Infosys, confirmed the startup’s decision to join the UCB-led consortium, he did not elaborate on why his company made the decision.
Fahim Ahmed, managing director and CEO of Pathao, said: “Pathao is far more than a brand, or a suite of products -- it is a lifestyle. Just as it has radically transformed urban transportation and the gig economy in Bangladesh, Pathao Digital Bank will reshape banking in Bangladesh. With this, we believe we can catalyse an important growth stage of the Bangladesh economy.”
When approached, Fahmida Khatun, executive director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue, or CPD, said the minimum limit of paid-up capital was the key for companies without any experience in handling banking services to join the race of opening up digital banks.
“It’s obvious, isn’t it? Even the banks under risk are receiving aid from policymakers, so why won’t digital banks in the future, if push comes to shove? Besides, the minimum limit of paid-up capital is considerably low, which could be another reason for non-banking institutions to join in,” she said.
The macro-economist also questioned whether the central bank has adequate preparations to regulate such banks.
“The central bank has a poor record of regulating existing traditional banks. From time to time, we have seen that the interests of the powerful are protected. Digital banking is supposed to reach people outside the banking channel. However, is Bangladesh Bank capable of protecting their interests?”
In response, a senior central bank official told bdnews24.com that a high-level panel will scrutinise the applications.
“All applications will be reviewed now and licences will be issued based on the merit of the applications,” said Executive Director of the Bangladesh Bank Md Mezbaul Haque.
