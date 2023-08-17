    বাংলা

    H&M says it will "phase out" sourcing from Myanmar

    The world's second-biggest fashion retailer has decided to gradually stop sourcing from Myanmar

    Published : 17 August 2023, 01:52 PM
    Updated : 17 August 2023, 01:52 PM

    The world's second-biggest fashion retailer H&M has decided to gradually stop sourcing from Myanmar, it told Reuters on Thursday, as reports of labour abuses in garment factories in the country increase. 

    H&M became the latest brand to cut ties with suppliers in the country after Zara owner Inditex, Primark, Marks & Spencer and others.

    "After careful consideration we have now taken the decision to gradually phase out our operations in Myanmar," H&M said in an email to Reuters. 

    "We have been monitoring the latest developments in Myanmar very closely and we see increased challenges to conduct our operations according to our standards and requirements."

