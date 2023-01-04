Bangladesh retains tax cut on cooking oil import until end of Ramadan

The National Board of Revenue has extended the waiver on VAT for import of cooking oil by four months to keep the prices down in Ramadan, when the demand increases.
Traders will be able to import cooking oil by paying 5 percent VAT until Apr 30, according to a notice published on Tuesday.
The waiver of 15 percent VAT at production and 5 percent at marketing of soybean and palm oil will also remain until Apr 30.
The government cut the VAT in March 2022 after prices skyrocketed due to the Russia-Ukraine war.
It was extended several times to Dec 31, but traders demanded another extension ahead of Ramadan. The commerce ministry supported the demand and informed the NBR about it.
Bangladesh’s annual demand for cooking oil is 2 million tonnes. Only 200,000 tonnes are produced domestically while the rest comes from other countries.