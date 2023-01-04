Bangladesh retains tax cut on cooking oil import until end of Ramadan

The National Board of Revenue has extended the waiver on VAT for import of cooking oil by four months to keep the prices down in Ramadan, when the demand increases.

Traders will be able to import cooking oil by paying 5 percent VAT until Apr 30, according to a notice published on Tuesday.

The waiver of 15 percent VAT at production and 5 percent at marketing of soybean and palm oil will also remain until Apr 30.

The government cut the VAT in March 2022 after prices skyrocketed due to the Russia-Ukraine war.