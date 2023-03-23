Bangladesh buys LNG at lower rate in energy cost relief

The prices of liquefied natural gas have dropped in the global market months after Bangladesh decided to import spot cargoes of the commodity to alleviate a domestic gas crisis.

Buoyed by the development, Petrobangla, the state-run oil company, is increasingly confident about maintaining a normal gas supply until June.

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase on Thursday approved the procurement of one cargo, or 3.36 trillion Btu of LNG from Excelerate Energy, a US company.

The shipment will cost Petrobangla over Tk 5.78 billion, according to Additional Secretary Syed Mahbub Khan of the Cabinet Division.