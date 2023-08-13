Bangladesh ministers at odds over egg import amid simmering price concerns

Tipu Munshi has warned that if traders don't reduce egg prices, the government will step in and import the product to stabilise the market. However, his cabinet colleague, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, disagrees with this approach.
Rezaul, however, acknowledges Tk 14 per piece is too high a price for egg, an essential source of protein among the rich and the poor alike.
The production cost of egg is over Tk 10.5 per piece, but the retail price should not go above Tk 12, he said on Sunday, citing his ministry’s analysis.
After a meeting at the ministry on the sudden hike in prices, Rezaul faced questions from journalists about the commerce minister’s warning to import eggs.
“We [the livestock ministry] will consider the issue of importing eggs in a different way. It depends on the commerce ministry whether they will take a decision independently,” Rezaul said.
Earlier in the day, Munshi pointed out that the livestock ministry’s permission was required to import eggs.
Rezaul said: “It appears to me that we won’t need to go for import if we can manage the market.”
He said the ministry urged the poultry farmers and companies to cut egg prices and warned them that the consumer rights authorities would act against the producers if they make people suffer.
Mahbubur Rahman, the general secretary of the Breeders Association of Bangladesh, said a sudden rise in feed prices led production costs to go up.
Closure of many farms because of continuous losses also put pressure on the supply and eventually drove the price, according to him.