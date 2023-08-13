Bangladesh ministers at odds over egg import amid simmering price concerns

Tipu Munshi has warned that if traders don't reduce egg prices, the government will step in and import the product to stabilise the market. However, his cabinet colleague, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, disagrees with this approach.

Rezaul, however, acknowledges Tk 14 per piece is too high a price for egg, an essential source of protein among the rich and the poor alike.

The production cost of egg is over Tk 10.5 per piece, but the retail price should not go above Tk 12, he said on Sunday, citing his ministry’s analysis.