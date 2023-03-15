Credit Suisse slides in Europe bank rout as SVB fallout grows

European bank stocks slumped on Wednesday, with embattled Credit Suisse tumbling as much as 30% to another record low, on renewed investor concerns about stresses within the sector triggered by Silicon Valley Bank's sudden collapse.

Regulators and financial executives around the world have sought to assuage contagion fears after tech-focused lender SVB and another US bank failed last week, but worries persist.

The drop in Credit Suisse shares led a 7% fall in the European banking index .SX7P, while five-year credit default swaps (CDS) for the flagship Swiss bank hit a new record high, highlighting increasing investor concerns.

Europe's bank index has seen more than 120 billion euros evaporate ($127 billion) in value since March 8.

"Markets are wild. We move from the problems of American banks to those of European banks, first of all Credit Suisse," said Carlo Franchini, head of institutional clients at Banca Ifigest in Milan.

The Swiss National Bank declined to comment on Switzerland's second-largest bank, after its largest investor said it could not provide Credit Suisse with more financial assistance because of regulatory constrains.

Germany's financial supervisory authority (BaFin) said it saw no direct risk of contagion and the German banking system appeared robust and capable of digesting higher interest rates.

"Our main focus is currently on some smaller banks with little surplus capital and increased interest rate risks - we are closely monitoring these institutions," a BaFin spokesperson said in a statement.