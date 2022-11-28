Deepening gas crisis halts production at new dyeing plant before launch in Narayanganj

Ataur Rahman, managing director of Four Design, said their dyeing section is almost closed. Sometimes work is carried out at the factory by running the boiler with cylinder gas but it costs several times more to operate.

"The cylinders are filled with air and we do not get the right amount of gas. The sellers are charging Tk 5,000 for a cylinder but are providing Tk 2,500 worth of gas. With the gas we are buying, we should be able to run the iron until 5pm. But the gas runs out by 3pm.”

"If there is gas at some other location, we visit the place and complete our dyeing work there. This has increased the cost.”

“But we do not talk much about these things because the buyers then will abandon Bangladesh and start buying from other countries. We told our customers that there are some problems with the gas supply and it will end. But I myself do not know when the issue will clear up.”