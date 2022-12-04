    বাংলা

    OPEC+ will keep oil policy unchanged in review talks

    The oil exporting group on October agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels per day, about 2% of world demand, from November until the end of 2023

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Dec 2022, 02:44 AM
    Updated : 4 Dec 2022, 02:44 AM

    OPEC+ will likely stick to its oil output targets when it meets on Sunday, five OPEC+ sources said on Saturday, a day after the Group of Seven (G7) nations agreed a price cap on Russian oil.

    OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, angered the United States and other Western nations in October when it agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd), about 2% of world demand, from November until the end of 2023.

    Washington accused the group and one of its leaders, Saudi Arabia, of siding with Russia despite Moscow's war in Ukraine.

    • OPEC met on Saturday for admin discussions

    • No discussions of Russian price cap so far - delegates

    • OPEC+ to hold virtual meeting on Dec 4

    OPEC+ argued it had cut output because of a weaker economic outlook and oil prices have declined since October due to slower Chinese and global growth and higher interest rates. 

    On Friday, G7 nations and Australia agreed a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil in a move to deprive President Vladimir Putin of revenue while keeping Russian oil flowing to global markets.

    Moscow said it would not sell its oil under the cap and was analysing how to respond.

    Many analysts and OPEC ministers have said the price cap was confusing and probably inefficient as Moscow has been selling most of its oil to countries like China and India, which have refused to condemn the war in Ukraine.

    OPEC virtually met on Saturday without allies such as Russia and discussed mostly administrative matters, sources said. The ministers did not discuss the Russian price cap.

    Five OPEC+ delegates said on Saturday the OPEC+ meeting on Sunday would likely approve a policy rollover.

    On Friday, two separate OPEC+ sources said a further output cut was not completely off the table given concern about economic growth and demand.

    OPEC+ begins talks at 1100 GMT on Sunday with a meeting of the advisory Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) panel, followed by the full ministerial conference.

    RELATED STORIES
    Tk 500bn withdrawn by panicked customers is returning to banks: PM’s principal secretary
    Tk 500bn withdrawn by customers is returning to banks: PM’s aide
    Ahmad Kaikaus says the customers panicked after rumours of a liquidity crisis spread
    Chris Davlantes, CEO and founder of Reach, a Silicon Valley startup that beams electricity wirelessly, gives a demo showing how the system works in Redwood City, California, US Nov 29, 2022.
    Silicon Valley startup beaming electricity wirelessly raises $30m
    Asked about the safety of shooting stronger beams of electricity, the startup spokesman said the systems can detect objects and switch off or route around them
    Bangladesh exports cross $5bn for the first time
    Bangladesh exports top $5bn for the first time
    Against all odds, exports grew 26 percent year-on-year in November to set a new milestone
    A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen in front of displayed Google logo in this illustration taken on Nov 2, 2021.
    Law making Facebook and Google pay for news has worked: Australia
    Tech firms had inked more than 30 deals with media outlets compensating them for content which generated clicks and advertising dollars

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher