OPEC+ will keep oil policy unchanged in review talks

On Friday, G7 nations and Australia agreed a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil in a move to deprive President Vladimir Putin of revenue while keeping Russian oil flowing to global markets.

Moscow said it would not sell its oil under the cap and was analysing how to respond.

Many analysts and OPEC ministers have said the price cap was confusing and probably inefficient as Moscow has been selling most of its oil to countries like China and India, which have refused to condemn the war in Ukraine.

OPEC virtually met on Saturday without allies such as Russia and discussed mostly administrative matters, sources said. The ministers did not discuss the Russian price cap.

Five OPEC+ delegates said on Saturday the OPEC+ meeting on Sunday would likely approve a policy rollover.

On Friday, two separate OPEC+ sources said a further output cut was not completely off the table given concern about economic growth and demand.