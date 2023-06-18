Bangladesh raises key policy rate by 50 basis points to contain inflation

Bangladesh Bank has to decided raise the key policy rate by 50 basis points to 6.50 percent as part of a contractionary monetary policy aimed at containing inflation.
The reverse repo rate -- the lending rate at which the central bank borrows from commercial banks -- is set to be increased to by 25 basis points to 4.50 percent from Jul 1.
The moves were announced on Sunday in the central bank's monetary policy statement for the first half of fiscal 2023-24.
Emphasising the need to contain inflation as the "first and foremost objective", the central bank expects the new measures to have a limiting impact on the soaring consumer price index.
The central bank has also decided to implement an interest rate targeting framework, suggested by the International Monetary Fund.
In academic terms, interest rate targeting is a monetary policy strategy employed by central banks to influence economic conditions by setting a target interest rate for short-term loans between commercial banks.
As it transitions from a monetary targeting framework, the central bank plans to set the target policy interest rate at 6.50 percent. Under the new framework, the interbank call money rate will closely align with the policy rate to ensure stability, it said.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine, Bangladesh Bank flagged rising inflation and substantial erosion of forex reserves as significant challenges for the economy.
To combat the challenges, the central bank aims to reduce aggregate demand while continuing supply-side interventions as part of the contractionary monetary policy.
Bangladesh Bank also plans to replace the lending rate cap with a market-driven reference lending rate for all types of bank loans with a view to enhancing competitiveness in the banking sector.
The reference lending rate will be determined on the basis of the six-month moving average rate of treasury bills, with a margin of up to 3 percent for banks and 5 percent for non-banking financial institutions. The rate will be announced on a monthly basis by the central bank.
However, the interest rates applicable to credit card loans will remain unchanged.
A unified and market-driven single exchange rate regime is set to be adopted in an effort to promote stability in the foreign exchange market. As a result, the exchange rate between the taka and the US dollar will now be determined by market forces.
The central bank will also calculate and publish gross international reserves in line with the sixth edition of the IMF's Balance of Payments and International Investment Position Manual while keeping track of current practices of calculating and reporting total foreign assets.