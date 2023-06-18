Bangladesh raises key policy rate by 50 basis points to contain inflation

Bangladesh Bank has to decided raise the key policy rate by 50 basis points to 6.50 percent as part of a contractionary monetary policy aimed at containing inflation.

The reverse repo rate -- the lending rate at which the central bank borrows from commercial banks -- is set to be increased to by 25 basis points to 4.50 percent from Jul 1.

The moves were announced on Sunday in the central bank's monetary policy statement for the first half of fiscal 2023-24.

Emphasising the need to contain inflation as the "first and foremost objective", the central bank expects the new measures to have a limiting impact on the soaring consumer price index.