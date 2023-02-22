Is block trade policy giving an unfair advantage to investors with deep pockets?

“This 'one market, dual policy’ was probably introduced to protect all the traders in the market. However, it’s negatively affecting the traders with limited capital with diversified portfolios, who can’t make a large buy of one particular share from the block market, while traders with deep pockets are making hefty profits even at the floor price on the main trading platform after buying shares in the block market.”

“This is not an ideal market situation, but it’s turning out to be the case.”

Defending the move, Mohammad Rezaul Karim, BSEC executive director and spokesperson, said the policy was introduced after considering requests from market intermediaries to allow traders to diversify their portfolios.

“Another objective was to increase the overall turnover of the capital market,” he said.

When asked whether the policy is somehow discouraging the trade on the floor, Rezaul said their calculation shows only 5-10 percent of total trade on a particular day takes place in the block market, which is “too insignificant to affect the market”.

Real-time stats, however, shows slightly higher numbers.

On Sunday, at DSE, 14.44 percent of total trade took place in the block market, while 13.48 percent of the total trade took place in the block market the next day.

When asked if the regulator is considering backtracking the policy, Rezaul said BSEC would announce if it decides to stop it.

[Writing in English by Adil Mahmood]