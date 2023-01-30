Adani flagship rises but some other group stocks dive in short-seller attack aftermath

Shares in India's Adani Enterprises climbed 6% on Monday, paring some initial gains, but several other Adani group companies plunged for the third straight day despite a detailed rebuttal by the group of a US short-seller's criticisms.

Adani, led by Asia's richest man Gautam Adani, has locked horns with Hindenburg Research and on Sunday hit back at the short-seller's report of last week that flagged concerns about debt levels and the use of tax havens. Adani said it complies with all local laws and had made the necessary regulatory disclosures.

On Monday, group flagship Adani Enterprises was trading at 2,926 rupees in early trade, as its critical $2.5 billion secondary share sale entered its second day.

That's still below the price band for the share sale - Adani has set a floor price of 3,112 rupees per share and a cap of 3,276 rupees. On Friday, the first day of the offer, the issue was subscribed 1% amid a broader fall in shares.