    বাংলা

    Akij Jute Mills cuts 6,300 jobs as exports ‘fall’

    The company says its exports to major importer Turkey has decreased due to the Russia-Ukraine war

    Jashore Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 Nov 2022, 05:51 PM
    Updated : 15 Nov 2022, 05:51 PM

    Akij Jute Mills in Jashore’s Abhaynagar has shed 6,300 temporary jobs, citing a ‘fall’ in exports and ‘increase’ in prices of raw materials. 

    The factory in Noapara asked the temporary workers not to come to work, retaining 700 permanent workers, said Abdus Salam, president of its workers’ union. 

    The factory transports workers to and from different places in Jashore, Khulna and Narail by buses, but it did not send the vehicles to pick up the temporary workers on Tuesday.

    The permanent workers will work in two shifts instead of three as part of efforts to ‘prevent losses’, its Executive Director Sheikh Abdul Hakim said.

    “Our products are mainly exported to Turkey, but the goods cannot be sent now due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Even if we send the products, the cost will be high. New orders have decreased while jute prices have increased,” said Hakim.

    The temporary workers will be able to rejoin when the situation normalises, he said.

    Kulsuma Begum of Payra village in Abhaynagar, one of the workers who lost their jobs, said it was the only source of income for her family. “I don’t know how my family will survive from tomorrow.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Shopping trolley is seen in front of Walmart logo in this illustration, July 24, 2022.
    Walmart lifts annual forecast
    A recent survey shows that consumer sentiment slumped in November and inflation expectations had edged up
    Storage tanks for crude oil, gasoline, diesel, and other refined petroleum products are seen at the Kinder Morgan Terminal, viewed from the Phillips 66 Company's Los Angeles Refinery in Carson, California, US, Mar 11, 2022.
    Diesel demand could shrink next year: IEA
    Global demand for diesel and gasoil is forecast to fall to 400,0000 barrels per day this year, from 1.5 million bpd in 2021
    outube logo is placed on a Russian flag in this illustration picture taken Feb 26, 2022.
    YouTube expands shopping features following ad slowdown
    The streaming service is also testing new commission schemes for influencers who sell products through links in videos
    Milking the market: Why are dairy prices soaring and who's to blame?
    Cream rising: What's driving up milk prices?
    Prices have been surging across the board in recent months to compound the woes of consumers amid a cost-of-living crisis

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher