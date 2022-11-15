Akij Jute Mills cuts 6,300 jobs as exports ‘fall’

Akij Jute Mills in Jashore’s Abhaynagar has shed 6,300 temporary jobs, citing a ‘fall’ in exports and ‘increase’ in prices of raw materials.

The factory in Noapara asked the temporary workers not to come to work, retaining 700 permanent workers, said Abdus Salam, president of its workers’ union.



The factory transports workers to and from different places in Jashore, Khulna and Narail by buses, but it did not send the vehicles to pick up the temporary workers on Tuesday.