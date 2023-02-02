Bangladesh raises LPG prices by 21% for February

Bangladesh has raised the retail prices of liquefied petroleum gas for February by 21.57 percent to Tk 124.85 per kg, in addition to a gas price hike, threatening to fuel inflationary pressure.

The new rates will be effective from 6 pm Thursday, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission said in a statement.

The price of a 12kg cylinder, commonly used for cooking, accordingly rose to Tk 1,498, up from Tk 1,232 last month.