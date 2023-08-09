    বাংলা

    Bangladesh to sign contracts with Summit, Excelerate for long-term LNG supply

    The companies will be able to engage in the LNG supply business alongside operating their terminals

    Published : 9 August 2023, 02:21 PM
    Updated : 9 August 2023, 02:21 PM

    The Bangladesh government has approved proposals to allow Excelerate Energy and Summit Oil and Shipping, who are operating LNG terminals in the country, to supply liquified natural gas.

    A cabinet committee headed by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal gave the greenlight on Wednesday.

    Once the proposals get the final approval, the two companies will be able to engage in supply business under contracts with the government along with operating the terminals.

    Summit LNG Terminal Ltd, a sister concern of Summit Power International, is in charge of operating one of the two 500 million cubic feet floating terminals at Cox’s Bazar’s Moheshkhali.

    The other terminal is operated by Excelerate Energy Bangladesh Limited, a company of Excelerate Energy.

    The LNG bought from the open market, Qatar and Oman are currently added to the national grid through these terminals.

    Md Amin Ul Ahsan, an additional cabinet secretary, said Excelerate will be able to supply 1 to 1.5 million tonnes of LNG per year from 2026 for a period of 15 years.

    Summit will also supply up to 1.5 million tonnes of LNG a year for a 15-year period, starting in 2026.

    The other proposal will enable the government to buy up to 1.5 million tonnes of LNG a year from Summit for 15 years from 2026, he said.

