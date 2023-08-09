Bangladesh to sign contracts with Summit, Excelerate for long-term LNG supply

The Bangladesh government has approved proposals to allow Excelerate Energy and Summit Oil and Shipping, who are operating LNG terminals in the country, to supply liquified natural gas.

A cabinet committee headed by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal gave the greenlight on Wednesday.

Once the proposals get the final approval, the two companies will be able to engage in supply business under contracts with the government along with operating the terminals.

Summit LNG Terminal Ltd, a sister concern of Summit Power International, is in charge of operating one of the two 500 million cubic feet floating terminals at Cox’s Bazar’s Moheshkhali.