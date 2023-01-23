1,250 tonnes of sugar stranded at Benapole port over price complications

A total of 42 Indian trucks carrying 1,250 tonnes of sugar have been stuck at Jashore’s Benapole port for 29 days due to price-related complications.

Drivers and workers stranded with the trucks at the Indian terminal of the port have complained of sufferings amid severe cold.

Abdul Latif, a clearing and forwarding agent representing importer Setu Enterprise, said the company imported 2,500 tonnes of sugar from India in six shipments on Dec 25, 2022 which were hauled to Benapole port by 84 trucks.

Of them, half were released after the company paid a tariff of $430 per tonne as per the rate set by the National Board of Revenue, Latif said.