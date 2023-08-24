Domino's Pizza brings cheesy delights to Narayanganj with new store

Domino's Pizza, the world-renowned pizza chain, has opened a new store in Narayanganj, its first outside Dhaka, as part of the franchise's efforts to expand its footprint in Bangladesh.

The outlet in Narayanganj's Chasara, the brand's 21st outlet in the country, was inaugurated on Aug 17, Domino's Pizza Bangladesh said in a statement.

The move has been welcomed by the people of Narayanganj, with Domino’s underlining its commitment to delivering "piping hot pizzas, delectable garlic bread, and other enticing sides and desserts, like the Choco Lava Delight".

The brand's signature 30-minute delivery guarantee will also be available to patrons of the new Narayanganj store.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the leadership of Domino's Pizza Bangladesh and students of It's Humanity Foundation, an organisation that offers education to underprivileged children at no cost.