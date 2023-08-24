Domino's Pizza brings cheesy delights to Narayanganj with new store

Domino's Pizza, the world-renowned pizza chain, has opened a new store in Narayanganj, its first outside Dhaka, as part of the franchise's efforts to expand its footprint in Bangladesh.
The outlet in Narayanganj's Chasara, the brand's 21st outlet in the country, was inaugurated on Aug 17, Domino's Pizza Bangladesh said in a statement.
The move has been welcomed by the people of Narayanganj, with Domino’s underlining its commitment to delivering "piping hot pizzas, delectable garlic bread, and other enticing sides and desserts, like the Choco Lava Delight".
The brand's signature 30-minute delivery guarantee will also be available to patrons of the new Narayanganj store.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by the leadership of Domino's Pizza Bangladesh and students of It's Humanity Foundation, an organisation that offers education to underprivileged children at no cost.
“I am thrilled to announce the grand opening of our new store in Narayanganj. It’s our very first store outside Dhaka city. We are continuously expanding our store network to meet the demands of our growing customer base in Bangladesh," Saumil Mehta, the managing director of Jubilant FoodWorks Bangladesh Limited, which runs Domino's in the country.
"This expansion is a testament to our commitment to providing delicious and convenient pizza to our valued customers."
Domino’s will be delivering pizzas at College Road, Chairman Bari, Goli, Muktijoddha Shorok, Bangsal Road and many other places in Narayanganj.
For hassle-free ordering, customers can use the Domino’s Pizza Bangladesh App, available on the Play Store, visit m.dominos.com.bd, or place a call to 16656.