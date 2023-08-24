    বাংলা

    Domino's Pizza brings cheesy delights to Narayanganj with new store

    The outlet in Narayanganj's Chasara, the franchise's first outside Dhaka, was inaugurated on Aug 17

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 August 2023, 10:17 AM
    Updated : 24 August 2023, 10:17 AM

    Domino's Pizza, the world-renowned pizza chain, has opened a new store in Narayanganj, its first outside Dhaka, as part of the franchise's efforts to expand its footprint in Bangladesh.

    The outlet in Narayanganj's Chasara, the brand's 21st outlet in the country, was inaugurated on Aug 17, Domino's Pizza Bangladesh said in a statement.

    The move has been welcomed by the people of Narayanganj, with Domino’s underlining its commitment to delivering "piping hot pizzas, delectable garlic bread, and other enticing sides and desserts, like the Choco Lava Delight".

    The brand's signature 30-minute delivery guarantee will also be available to patrons of the new Narayanganj store.

    The inauguration ceremony was attended by the leadership of Domino's Pizza Bangladesh and students of It's Humanity Foundation, an organisation that offers education to underprivileged children at no cost.

    “I am thrilled to announce the grand opening of our new store in Narayanganj. It’s our very first store outside Dhaka city. We are continuously expanding our store network to meet the demands of our growing customer base in Bangladesh," Saumil Mehta, the managing director of Jubilant FoodWorks Bangladesh Limited, which runs Domino's in the country.

    "This expansion is a testament to our commitment to providing delicious and convenient pizza to our valued customers."

    Domino’s will be delivering pizzas at College Road, Chairman Bari, Goli, Muktijoddha Shorok, Bangsal Road and many other places in Narayanganj.

    For hassle-free ordering, customers can use the Domino’s Pizza Bangladesh App, available on the Play Store, visit m.dominos.com.bd, or place a call to 16656.

    RELATED STORIES
    In addition to Dhaka, new dengue patients from Munshiganj and Narayanganj are also coming to Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital, authorities say.
    Dengue: 896 new cases, 1 death
    The death toll stands at 156 as the caseload reaches 28,443
    A Domino's staff member stands next to a sign for a 49-rupee pizza at a restaurant in Noida, India, Jul 4, 2023.
    World's cheapest Domino's pizza is in inflation-hit India
    The $0.60 pizza in the country is leading the fight against soaring inflation and profit squeezes, serving as its top market outside of America
    A Domino's staff member stands next to a sign for a 49-rupee pizza at a restaurant in Noida, India, July 4, 2023.
    The world's cheapest Domino's pizza is in inflation-hit India. It costs $0.60
    The 49-rupee ($0.60) pizza in India is the tip of the spear in its fight against rampant inflation in India that's squeezing profits and pricing out many customers
    A pizza comes out of the oven at Domino's Pizza restaurant in Los Angeles, California, US July 18, 2018. REUTERS
    ‘Pizza’ painting found in ancient Roman ruins of Pompeii
    What was found in Pompeii ‘may be a distant relative of the modern dish’

    Opinion

    UK's handling of Microsoft deal sows doubts over post-Brexit direction
    Blood and billions: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
    Guy Faulconbridge
    The frustrations of an uncertain board year
    How money is shaping a new space race