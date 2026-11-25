The minimum monthly wage for workers in the readymade garment (RMG) sector has been raised by Tk 4,500 to Tk 17,000 following a marathon 12-hour meeting.

The existing minimum wage, set three years ago, stands at Tk 12,500.

The new wage structure was finalised at a meeting of the Minimum Wage Board late on Tuesday night. As the board members failed to reach a consensus on the wage increase, the new structure was decided through a vote.

Of the six board members, four voted in favour of setting the minimum wage at Tk 17,000, while the other two supported Tk 18,000.

The meeting began at 2pm at the board's office in Dhaka’s Segunbagicha and continued until 2am. It was chaired by board chairman Syed Azad Subhani.

After the meeting, he announced the finalisation of the new wage structure at a media briefing.

Under the new structure, the minimum monthly wages for workers in different grades are:

• Grade 4 (lowest grade):Tk 17,000

• Grade 3: Tk 19,200

• Grade 2: Tk 20,000

• Grade 1 (highest grade): Tk 21,500

Explaining the decision, Azad Subhani said the board could not reach a unanimous agreement on the minimum wage for Grade 4. As a result, he arranged a secret ballot in accordance with the Bangladesh Labour Rules 2015.

"We reached a consensus on the minimum wages for three grades. The minimum wage for Grade 1 has been set at Tk 21,500 and that for Grade 2 at Tk 20,000. The minimum wage for Grade 3 has been fixed at Tk 19,200, also unanimously.

"As we failed to reach a consensus on the lowest grade, Grade 4, a secret ballot was held. Four board members voted in favour of Tk 17,000. Accordingly, under Section 129(1) of the Bangladesh Labour Rules 2015, the minimum wage for Grade 4 has been set at Tk 17,000 in the presence of the board members," he said.

The government reconstituted the Minimum Wage Board and formed a separate board for the garment industry on Nov 1 amid workers' protests demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000.

At the board's first meeting on Nov 4, it was announced that the new wage structure would take effect from December. Following the announcement, workers began returning to their workplaces.

However, reports of factory closures continued to emerge almost daily amid labour unrest in Savar and Gazipur.

At the board's second meeting on Nov 9, the workers' representatives proposed a minimum wage of Tk 32,000.

The employers' representatives were expected to present their proposal at the following meeting but did not do so. At the third meeting on Monday, Nov 23, the employers' side recommended setting the minimum wage for workers and employees in the garment industry at Tk 15,700.

The last minimum wage for garment workers was announced in November 2023 and came into effect the following month. Under that structure, the current minimum wage of Tk 12,500 is set to expire this November.

At the time, the minimum wage was increased by 56.25 percent, from Tk 8,000 to Tk 12,500.