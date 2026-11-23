Garment workers have gathered outside the Sromo Bhaban, or Labour Building, in Dhaka as the minimum wage board holds its third meeting to review pay in the apparel sector.

The meeting began at 11:45am on Monday in Segunbagicha, while several hundred workers protested outside, demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000 in line with the rising cost of living.

“Our demand is clear: the minimum wage for workers must be Tk 30,000. Otherwise, we will launch a bigger movement,” Nazma Akter, president of the Sommilito Garments Sramik Federation, told bdnews24.com.

Banners of the Bangladesh Garments and Sweaters Workers Trade Union were also seen among the protesters.

An official leaving the meeting around 1:45pm said it was unclear when the talks would end, but a briefing was likely in about an hour and a half.

Board Chairman Syed Azad Subhani led the meeting, which was attended by board members Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, Asif Ayub, Anwar Hossain, garment owners’ representative ABM Shamsuddin, and workers’ representative Babul Akhtar.

Around 3pm, Subhani left the meeting to accept a memorandum from the Sammilito Garment Workers Federation (United Garment Workers Federation).

The government reconstituted the minimum wage board and formed a separate panel for the garment sector on Nov 1 amid protests over pay.

Demonstrations and clashes continued in Mirpur, Savar, Gazipur and Narayanganj.

At the board’s first meeting on Nov 4, workers were told a new pay structure would take effect in December, prompting many to return to work.

At the second meeting on Nov 9, the workers’ side proposed a minimum wage of Tk 32,000. The owners’ representatives could not submit a counterproposal and were given four working days to do so.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) had said the owners would present their proposal at a meeting on Nov 16.

That meeting was postponed, triggering renewed unrest in industrial areas. The deferred meeting is being held on Monday.