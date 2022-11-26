Bangladesh publishers keep a tight rein on printing books as paper price rises

Publishers in Bangladesh are planning to cut back on printing creative books as paper prices have increased in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Some of them are thinking about reducing the number of copies to be published in the annual Ekushey Book Fair only two months away.

Some others are considering raising book prices to cover the rising cost of production and living.

Like other sectors, the publishing industry suffered a setback during the coronavirus pandemic. The instability in the paper market dealt another blow to the industry.

At Banglabazar in Dhaka, the largest book market of the country, most of the publishers are disappointed as they are struggling to publish new books.

Ahmed Mahmudul Haque, the publisher of Mawla Brothers, feels that even if they overcome the impact of the coronavirus lockdowns, the unbridled price of paper will again cause losses.