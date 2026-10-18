Amar Ekushey Book Fair to begin on Jan 7 next year

Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2027 has been scheduled to begin on Jan 7.

The month-long event will continue until Feb 6.

This year’s fair began on Feb 26, having been postponed from its traditional Feb 1 start due to the general election.

Bangla Academy announced the revised opening date in a media statement on Sunday, though it did not specify the reason for bringing the schedule forward.

The decision was taken on Oct 13 during a meeting at Bangla Academy, chaired by Cultural Affairs Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury.

According to the statement, administrators and their representatives were present at the meeting.

On the decision to bring forward the fair's start date, the academy’s Director General Mohammad Azam told bdnews24.com: “We have no comment on this matter.”

Citing the media statement, he said the date was finalised following a unanimous decision by the publishers and their representatives.

“We have asked for the necessary preparations for the fair to be undertaken accordingly,” he added.

Explaining the decision to reschedule the book fair, Anannya publisher Monirul Hoque said the change was made to avoid a drop in visitors during Ramadan.

He said, “I was personally present at the consultative meeting held at the Bangla Academy. We, the publishers, collectively requested that the book fair be moved to an earlier time.

“The month of Ramadan is expected to begin around February 9th. Typically, the fair sees very few visitors or readers during Ramadan. To avoid this, we proposed that the fair begin in early January and conclude in the first week of February.

“In response to our request, the Bangla Academy decided to set the fair’s duration from January 7th to February 6th.

“About 20 publishers were present at the meeting, representing the Bangladesh Publishers and Booksellers Association. We were all in consensus.” Hoque said.

He added that different activities would take place on the fairgrounds leading up to Feb 21.

“The academy will likely issue a formal statement detailing how the events on the fairgrounds will be organised,” he said.

Arifur Rahman Nayeem of Oitijjhya Publications cited the same reason for the rescheduling.