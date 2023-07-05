    বাংলা

    Cyber insurance rates drop 10% in June

    Cyber insurance rates more than doubled in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by a rise in so-called ransomware attacks

    Reuters
    Published : 5 July 2023, 01:41 AM
    Updated : 5 July 2023, 01:41 AM

    Cyber insurance rates dropped around 10% in June compared with a year earlier, reversing recent sharp rate rises, as claims proved smaller than expected, broker Howden said in a report on Wednesday.

    Cyber insurance rates more than doubled in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by a rise in so-called ransomware attacks, Howden said.

    Ransom software works by encrypting victims' data and typically hackers offer victims a pass code to retrieve it in return for cryptocurrency payments.

    But the number of global ransomware attacks fell by 20% in 2022 from a year earlier following the start of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as hackers in those countries focused on the military effort, Howden said.

    Insurers have also demanded their clients do more to protect themselves against attacks, lessening the risks and encouraging underwriters into the market, after a period of nervousness.

    "Everybody is back with appetite for writing cyber insurance," said Shay Simkin, global head of cyber at Howden.

    Increased competition has contributed to lower rates, Howden said.

    Cyber insurance premiums totalled more than $12 billion in 2022 versus $10-11 billion in 2021, Simkin said, and Howden forecasts the market to increase to around $50 billion by 2030, given the size of cyber crime.

    Ransomware attacks rose 47% in the first quarter from a year earlier, as hackers focus once more on commercial gain.

    "At the end of the day, they need to make money," said Simkin.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh inflation slows slightly to 9.74% in June
    Inflation slows slightly to 9.74% in June
    In May, the consumer price index increased by 9.94 percent, the fastest in a decade
    Paramedics display a dose of the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan, or Naloxone Hydrochloride, in an ambulance in Peabody, Massachusetts, US, August 8, 2017.
    US drug overdose deaths top 109,000 in the past year
    The figure is up 0.7% from 108,825 overdoses recorded in the 12-month period ending January 2022, according to US data
    FILE PHOTO: A worker cleans a hotel's window, as a national flag waves at a seafront tent camp that became the focal point of months-long nationwide demonstrations, as the deadline police asked protesters to leave the camp is approaching, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
    Sri Lanka lifts import limits on 286 items
    The island off India's southern coast plunged into crisis last year as its foreign exchange reserves ran out
    A view shows a hotel building recently hit by shelling in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Russian-controlled town of Svitlodarsk in the Donetsk region, Ukraine August 8, 2022.
    2 dead in Russian attack in Donetsk region
    "Every day, the Russians purposefully hit civilians in the Donetsk region," a regional governor said

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan