Cyber insurance rates drop 10% in June

Cyber insurance rates dropped around 10% in June compared with a year earlier, reversing recent sharp rate rises, as claims proved smaller than expected, broker Howden said in a report on Wednesday.

Cyber insurance rates more than doubled in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by a rise in so-called ransomware attacks, Howden said.

Ransom software works by encrypting victims' data and typically hackers offer victims a pass code to retrieve it in return for cryptocurrency payments.

But the number of global ransomware attacks fell by 20% in 2022 from a year earlier following the start of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as hackers in those countries focused on the military effort, Howden said.