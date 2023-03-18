Sitakunda oxygen plants call off strike over ‘public disgrace’ of Sheema Group director

Owners have called off the closure of all oxygen plants in Chattogram's Sitakunda in protest against the “public disgrace” of Parvez Uddin Shantu, a director of the blast-ravaged Sheema Oxygen factory, following his arrest.

The decision to end the strike was taken after the authorities apologised in a meeting on Friday night, said Nazmul Islam, secretary of the Bangladesh Ship Breakers and Recyclers Association or BSBRA.

Representatives of the district administration and Industrial Police attended the meeting.

“They’ve assured us of taking steps to stop the recurrence of such incidents,” said Nazmul.