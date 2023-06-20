Bangladesh eases LC cash margin to import 10 types of goods

The Bangladesh Bank has relaxed the cash margin on the import of goods related to industries, health, construction, transport, ICT and raw materials, leaving it to the banks to issue letters of credit for these products based on their relations with clients.

The central bank announced the measure on Tuesday as part of efforts to bolster economic activities and improve the supply chain.

The Bangladesh Bank published a list of sectors in which the facility would be applicable.

Bangladesh raised the cash margin for the import of non-essential goods from 50 percent to 75 percent in a bid to save up dollars. The cash margin for the import of luxurious products was also raised to 100 percent.

However, baby foods and other essential food items, fuel, medicines and equipment were left out of the measure to ensure their supply.