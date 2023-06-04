    বাংলা

    Bangladesh plans to start importing onions on Monday to boost supply as prices skyrocket

    Prices of the kitchen staple have neared Tk 100 a kg

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 June 2023, 01:14 PM
    Updated : 4 June 2023, 01:14 PM

    The government has decided to allow import of onions, starting on Monday, to control the market as the price of the kitchen staple has neared Tk 100 per kg.

    The agriculture ministry made the announcement in an urgent notice on Sunday after being pushed by the commerce ministry to allow the imports for weeks.

    Onion prices rose throughout May and reached Tk 80 per kg, double the cost one month earlier.

    As the commerce ministry threatened to resume imports, the prices decreased slightly.

    The prices rose again as the agriculture ministry refused to allow import of onions, citing the local farmers’ interests and saying domestic production was enough to meet the demand.

    Also Read: Bangladesh may resume onion imports to cool down prices. But is it too late?

    Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque had said onion prices should not cross Tk 45 a kg at this time of the year.

    He blamed a syndicate of traders for the price hike and said the government started monitoring the market.

    But there was no visible progress in stopping the so-called syndicate.

    On Sunday, the agriculture ministry said in the notice that it decided to allow imports to safeguard the interests of consumers and ease sufferings of low-income people as the prices have increased abnormally.

    RELATED STORIES
    File Photo
    Onion imports may resume. But is it too late?
    Minister threatened resumption of onion imports to control prices. Ten days later, government still watching market as prices continue to skyrocket
    File Photo
    Cooking oil prices rise again
    The price of bottled soybean oil rose by Tk 12 a litre as the government removed its VAT benefit
    Will monitor onion market before resorting to imports: agriculture minister
    Need to observe onion market before importing: minister
    Onion price has been fluctuating over the last three weeks, peaking at Tk 80 per kg currently
    File Photo
    Govt buys soybean oil at Tk 140 per litre from US company
    The TCB is procuring nearly 20 million litres of cooking oil from domestic and international companies

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan