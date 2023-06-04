Bangladesh plans to start importing onions on Monday to boost supply as prices skyrocket

The agriculture ministry made the announcement in an urgent notice on Sunday after being pushed by the commerce ministry to allow the imports for weeks.

Onion prices rose throughout May and reached Tk 80 per kg, double the cost one month earlier.

As the commerce ministry threatened to resume imports, the prices decreased slightly.

The prices rose again as the agriculture ministry refused to allow import of onions, citing the local farmers’ interests and saying domestic production was enough to meet the demand.