Bangladesh may resume onion imports to cool down prices. But is it too late?

With “adequate” domestic production, the government had no intent to allow onion imports again, but officials feel a change of plan is required as prices have doubled in just a month.

The commerce and agriculture ministries have threatened time and again to resume imports for the past 10 days, but the prices have continued to skyrocket with the government “still watching the volatile market”.

The price of locally produced onions was Tk 30 a kg a month ago before starting to rise. It stood at Tk 50 when the government first revealed its plans to allow imports. Now the price is Tk 80 in the large markets and Tk 90 at local grocery shops in Dhaka.