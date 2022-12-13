Bangladesh allows imports of 8 Ramadan products on deferred payment

The Bangladesh Bank has given traders the opportunity to import eight Ramadan-exclusive items on a 90-day credit and open letters of credit with a minimum margin based on the bank-client relationship.

The central bank allowed the imports of edible oil, chickpea, pulse, pea, onion, spices, sugar and date on usance terms effective for up to 90 days under supplier’s/buyer’s credit, according to a notice issued on Tuesday. The facility will remain applicable until March 31.

The central bank on Sunday issued a circular announcing the decision to allow opening LCs with a minimum margin.