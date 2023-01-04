Commerce ministry to ask Bangladesh Bank to save US dollars for Ramadan imports

The commerce ministry will ask the Bangladesh Bank to set aside US dollars to ensure smooth imports of goods necessary for Ramadan amid a crunch in the supply of the greenback and dwindling reserves.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi revealed the information after a meeting of the taskforce to review commodity prices and the condition of the market on Wednesday.

Traders increased prices of essential commodities a number of times in the past year, citing the global economic crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war. They also raised prices when supply decreased.