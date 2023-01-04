    বাংলা

    Commerce ministry to ask Bangladesh Bank to save US dollars for Ramadan imports

    Tipu Munshi says the commerce ministry will write to the central bank

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 Jan 2023, 03:50 PM
    Updated : 4 Jan 2023, 03:50 PM

    The commerce ministry will ask the Bangladesh Bank to set aside US dollars to ensure smooth imports of goods necessary for Ramadan amid a crunch in the supply of the greenback and dwindling reserves. 

    Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi revealed the information after a meeting of the taskforce to review commodity prices and the condition of the market on Wednesday. 

    Traders increased prices of essential commodities a number of times in the past year, citing the global economic crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war. They also raised prices when supply decreased. 

    The traders complained about problems in imports due to a shortage of the US dollar. They urged the government to keep the dollar supply normal for the imports of goods with high demand during Ramadan. 

    “Businesses have proposed keeping some dollars to import cooking oil, sugar and other commodities for Ramadan. It’s a good proposal. We’ll write to the Bangladesh Bank about it,” Tipu said. 

    “Traders are facing problems in opening LCs due to a dollar crisis under the ongoing global circumstances. Everyone knows about it. The commerce ministry is prioritising the matter.” 

    From his experiences in the past, the minister said customers start buying cooking oil, pulses, sugar and other commodities a week before Ramadan, creating an artificial crisis. “In mid-Ramadan, traders wait eagerly for customers.” 

    “Please be assured that there’ll be no crisis of goods,” he said, urging people not to buy more than they need during Ramadan.

    RELATED STORIES
    A cooling tower from the Turow coal-fired power plant is seen near the Turow open-pit coal mine operated by the company PGE in Bogatynia, Poland, Jun 15, 2021.
    China allows four firms to resume Aussie coal imports
    The firms will be granted permission to purchase Australian coal only for their own use, the people said
    Bangladesh to import 100,000 tonnes of rice during Aman season
    Bangladesh to import 100,000 tonnes of rice
    The non-basmati parboiled rice will be shipped from India and Singapore in equal halves to bolster the grain reserve
    Bangladesh retains tax cut on cooking oil import until end of Ramadan
    Cooking oil import tax cut until after Ramadan
    Traders will be able to import cooking oil by paying 5 percent VAT for four more months
    BTRC lifts ban on Grameenphone's SIM sales after six months
    BTRC lifts ban on Grameenphone's SIM sales
    Grameenphone's customer base came down to 80.34 million in November from 84.8 million in June when the ban was imposed

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher