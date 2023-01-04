Commerce ministry to ask Bangladesh Bank to save US dollars for Ramadan imports

The commerce ministry will ask the Bangladesh Bank to set aside US dollars to ensure smooth imports of goods necessary for Ramadan amid a crunch in the supply of the greenback and dwindling reserves.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi revealed the information after a meeting of the taskforce to review commodity prices and the condition of the market on Wednesday.
Traders increased prices of essential commodities a number of times in the past year, citing the global economic crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war. They also raised prices when supply decreased.
The traders complained about problems in imports due to a shortage of the US dollar. They urged the government to keep the dollar supply normal for the imports of goods with high demand during Ramadan.
“Businesses have proposed keeping some dollars to import cooking oil, sugar and other commodities for Ramadan. It’s a good proposal. We’ll write to the Bangladesh Bank about it,” Tipu said.
“Traders are facing problems in opening LCs due to a dollar crisis under the ongoing global circumstances. Everyone knows about it. The commerce ministry is prioritising the matter.”
From his experiences in the past, the minister said customers start buying cooking oil, pulses, sugar and other commodities a week before Ramadan, creating an artificial crisis. “In mid-Ramadan, traders wait eagerly for customers.”
“Please be assured that there’ll be no crisis of goods,” he said, urging people not to buy more than they need during Ramadan.