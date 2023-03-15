Bangladesh resets banking hours for Ramadan

The Ramadan work hours for government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous offices have been slashed by half an hour.

They will stay open from 9 am to 3:30 pm, the Cabinet Division said on Monday.

The government and the central bank had cut office and banking hours in November 2022 to save electricity amid an energy crisis.

In line with that decision, banks now conduct transactions from 10 am to 3:30 pm. They stay open for office work until 5 pm.

Ramadan is scheduled to begin on Mar 24, according to the sighting of the moon.