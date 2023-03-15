    বাংলা

    Bangladesh resets banking hours for Ramadan

    The transaction time for customers will end at 2:30 pm in the Muslim holy month of fasting

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 March 2023, 01:51 PM
    Updated : 15 March 2023, 01:51 PM

    Bangladesh Bank has revised the work hours for banks during Ramadan, saying transactions will continue for customers until 2:30 pm in the Muslim holy month of fasting.

    Banks will remain open from 9:30 am to 4 pm, according to a notice published by the central bank on its website on Wednesday. Employees will get a 15-minute break for prayers.

    The Ramadan work hours for government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous offices have been slashed by half an hour.

    They will stay open from 9 am to 3:30 pm, the Cabinet Division said on Monday.

    The government and the central bank had cut office and banking hours in November 2022 to save electricity amid an energy crisis.

    In line with that decision, banks now conduct transactions from 10 am to 3:30 pm. They stay open for office work until 5 pm.

    Ramadan is scheduled to begin on Mar 24, according to the sighting of the moon.

