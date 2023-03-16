Panic over bank turmoil sparks flight to safe haven currencies

"Given the elevated uncertainties and concerns about broader financial contagion, the dollar, as well as the yen, will be the main beneficiaries because of safe haven demand."

The euro EUR=EBS was nursing deep losses on Thursday, last rising 0.12% to $1.0591, after tumbling 1.4% in the previous session. Likewise, sterling GBP=D3gained 0.15% to $1.2074, having fallen close to 0.9% on Wednesday.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index =USD was last 0.07% lower at 104.58, after jumping nearly 1% in the previous session.

Credit Suisse, which is battling to recover from a string of scandals that have undermined the confidence of investors and clients, was the latest casualty to be caught up in a crisis of confidence after the collapse of SVB last week.

SVB's shutdown on Friday, followed two days later by the collapse of Signature Bank, forced US President Joe Biden to rush out assurances the financial system was safe and prompted emergency US measures giving banks access to more funding.

Investors remain on tenterhooks as they await further clarity on how widespread the fallout could be, with rescue measures from authorities doing little to soothe heightened fears thus far.

The focus has also turned to how central banks will navigate their paths on future rate hikes, with policymakers left in a bind on how much further they should raise rates to stem inflation without triggering a financial sector shakeout.

The European Central Bank (ECB) meets later on Thursday and is due to announce its interest rate decision following the meeting.

Ahead of that, traders have quickly moved to scale back their bets on a 50-basis-point rate hike, as the rout in Credit Suisse shares fanned concerns about the health of Europe's banks.

Two supervisory sources said that the ECB has contacted banks on its watch to quiz them on their exposure to Credit Suisse.

"There is certainly a risk that the ECB will not follow through with its pre-commitment of a 50-basis-point hike because of financial stability concerns," said CBA's Kong.