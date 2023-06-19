Swiss voters approve global minimum corporate tax, climate goals

Voters in Switzerland on Sunday approved the introduction of a global minimum tax on businesses and a climate law that aims to cut fossil fuel use and reach zero emissions by 2050, public broadcaster SRF reported.

The results showed almost 80 percent of those who voted in Sunday's national referendum backed raising the country's business tax to the 15 percent global minimum rate from the current average minimum of 11 percent, an unusually strong endorsement.

"This ensures that Switzerland will not lose any tax revenue to foreign countries," Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said. "It will on top also create legal certainty and a stable framework."

The climate law was likewise approved and received the support of 59 percent of voters.