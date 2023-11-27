Bangladesh can't ignore suggestions from the US, says foreign minister

Awal also mentioned that ‘sovereignty’ is a ‘relative’ issue.

On the CEC’s comments, Momen said: “We’ve kept constant involvement and communication [with the US] in case they propose something realistic. We apprise them about the good and bad and they make suggestions based on our reality.”

Mentioning that the US was “practical”, he said even if the country takes a position at the start of an issue, they do change their stance if something “actually occurs”.

Momen reminded everyone about the US position during the 1971 Liberation War, mentioning that it breached the country’s own and international laws to provide support to the Pakistan government to carry out genocide.

“But when we were liberated on Dec 16, the US persistently gave us uninterrupted support. Which meant that ‘a country has formed and we are with them’.”

“I think we ourselves want a proper election. It’s their only demand and the US doesn’t ask too much of us -- they seek a free and fair election, something that we also want. They are helping us.”

“Rather we’d ask them to include those trying to spoil the election into their visa restriction policy. They can do whatever they want with [those obstructing elections].”

The United States has many parties but not all of them participate in elections, said Momen, who spent a lot of time in America.