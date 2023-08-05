Two riders die as motorcycle crashes into car in Tangail

Two motorcycle riders have died after their vehicle collided with a car in Tangail’s Kalihati Upazila.

The incident occurred on the Kalihati-Bolla road in the Kamarthi area around 11:30 am on Saturday, said local police station chief Molla Azizur Rahman.

The dead have been identified as Zakir, 28, and Asaduzzaman, 20. Both of them were residents of the upazila’s Birbashinda Union.