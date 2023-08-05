Two riders die as motorcycle crashes into car in Tangail

Two motorcycle riders have died after their vehicle collided with a car in Tangail’s Kalihati Upazila.
The incident occurred on the Kalihati-Bolla road in the Kamarthi area around 11:30 am on Saturday, said local police station chief Molla Azizur Rahman.
The dead have been identified as Zakir, 28, and Asaduzzaman, 20. Both of them were residents of the upazila’s Birbashinda Union.
“Zakir and Asaduzzaman were travelling to Kalihati Bus Stop from Charan when the motorcycle collided with a car coming from the opposite direction during their attempt to overtake a three-wheeler. Zakir was thrown from the vehicle and died on the spot,” Azizur said, citing a local witness.
“Asaduzzaman, who was on the back of the cycle, was taken to Tangail General Hospital after the accident. The doctors sent him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, but he died on the way.”
“Legal action will be taken over the incident,” Azizur said.