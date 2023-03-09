Death toll in Siddique Bazar blast hits 21 as rescuers retrieve another body

Emergency workers have recovered another body from the rubble of the blast-torn Café Queen building in Old Dhaka's Siddique Bazar. It brings the death toll from the disaster to 21.
The body was found around 12:15 pm on Thursday, the third day of rescue efforts. It was then sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, according to Anwarul Haque, vice principal of the Fire Service Training Complex.
An explosion ripped through the building on North South Road on Tuesday afternoon. Smoke filled the air and the loud noise caused a panic nearby.
Power connections to the area were cut off afterwards. On Wednesday night, workers were preparing to restore power lines.
Firefighters retrieved 20 bodies in the first two days of the rescue mission in the building, which was declared risky in the wake of the explosion. The operation continued into a third day as at least one more victim, 38-year-old Mehedi Hasan Swapan, the manager of Bangladesh Sanitary situated in the building's basement, remained missing.
The identity of the latest victim will be confirmed after the body is identified by relatives at the morgue.