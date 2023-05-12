    বাংলা

    Bangladesh puts Chattogram port on highest alert with Cyclone Mocha near coast

    The docked ships are being moved to the outer anchorage

    With the warning raised to great danger signal No. 8, the authorities have put Chattogram port on highest alert ahead of the landfall of very severe cyclone Mocha.

    The port’s Secretary Omor Faruk said on Friday night that they issued alert 4 and opened a control room.

    The workers were winding down operational activities as the docked ships were being moved to the outer anchorage.

    The lighterage ships were asked to stay at a safe place.

    The port issued alert 2 when the warning signal was No. 4 in the afternoon.

    Wing Commander Taslim Ahmed, manager of Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram, said they were also preparing for the storm.

    Operation activities were normal until Friday night. The next course of action to tackle the storm will be set on Saturday, said Taslim.

