Fog or air pollution? What's behind Dhaka's winter dreariness?

As winter deepens, daytime visibility has been steadily diminishing throughout the week. Monday brought a brief glimpse of the sun, but for the five days prior, it remained obscured across the country.

Experts believe the layer of haze blocking the sun's rays is unusual for typical winter fog.

They attribute it to a combination of pollution intermingling with fog, forming a dense veil obscuring the sunlight. This blend of fog and pollutants not only impedes daytime visibility but also intensifies the chill of winter.

According to meteorologist Md Abul Kalam Mallik, Bangladesh has been enveloped by dense fog akin to those in various regions of South and East Asia since Jan 11. Similar fog-blanketed parts of India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, as well as Myanmar and Thailand.

Mallik explained that the phenomenon arises from the inability of sunlight to sufficiently warm the earth's surface. "Dense fog develops when warm air hovers above cooler surface air. The surface and the air just above it are cold, and fog forms when air containing water vapour flows over this cold layer. At night, the surface cools further, exacerbating the fog upon daylight."

He refers to this as a 'stratus cloud' situation.