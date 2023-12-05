Jahangirnagar University suspends four 4 Chhatra League members for assaulting journalist

Jahangirnagar University has suspended and fined four students affiliated with the Bangladesh Chhatra League for their involvement in an assault on a journalist at a campus dormitory.

Two other students, including an assistant secretary of the university's Chhatra League unit, received fines and official warnings.

The decision to take disciplinary action against them was made during a syndicate meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Nurul Alam on Monday.

Aminur Rahman Sumon, a botany student, and Tausif Sarar, a geological science student, were both fined Tk 15,000 and suspended for six months, according to a syndicate member who asked not to be named.

Additionally, Naeem Hossain, another botany student, and Hriday Roy, a theatre student, received fines of Tk 10,000 each and three-month suspensions.

Meanwhile, accounting students Imtiaz Hossain Zidan and Abdullah Al Adnan, the assistant secretary of the BCL, were fined Tk 5,000 each and issued warnings.

All of them are residents of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall, enrolled in the 2018-19 session.

The disciplinary measures were taken in response to an incident on Aug 21 when Asif Al Mamun, the university correspondent for the news agency UNB, was reportedly assaulted by BCL members.

Mamun was allegedly suspected of filming videos of BCL members in the hall's guest room. Despite identifying himself as a journalist and a resident of the hall, Mamun faced renewed aggression from the assailants.