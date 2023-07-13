US delegation calls for probe into Gazipur labour leader's murder

A US delegation visiting Bangladesh has called on the government to conduct a thorough investigation into the murder of Shahidul Islam, a labour leader, in Gazipur.
The team, led by senior US diplomat Uzra Zeya, made the call during a meeting with Law Minister Anisul Huq at the Secretariat on Thursday.
Zeya, the under secretary of state for democracy and human rights, is in Dhaka on a four-day trip to discuss a range of issues, including human and labour rights, elections and the Rohingya crisis.
After the meeting, Huq told reporters that the US delegation spoke about the death of Shahidul and the need for a proper investigation.
In response, Bangladeshi officials stressed that the country now strives to adhere to the rule of law and assured that a trial would be conducted after a rigorous probe.
On Jun 25, Shahidul went to Tongi's Prince Jacquard Sweater Ltd's factory with two other labour leaders to collect wages and allowances for workers. But as they were heading back, the trio was attacked by assailants, resulting in Shahidul's death.
Relations between Washington and Dhaka have also been strained in recent months after the US announced visa restrictions for Bangladeshis in a bid to ensure 'fair and free elections' in the country.
The main opposition party, the BNP, has also been clamouring for the installation of a non-partisan government during the election period to prevent the Awami League administration from 'manipulating' the vote.
Asked if there were any discussions with the US delegation about a caretaker government, Huq said, "They didn't ask any questions, nor was it necessary for me to say anything."
However, the controversial Digital Security Act 2018 did feature in the discussion, with the Bangladeshi side maintaining the government's stance on the law. "I have previously spoken about this law, and today I have reiterated the same points to them. The Digital Security Act will be amended by September," said Huq.