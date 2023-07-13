US delegation calls for probe into Gazipur labour leader's murder

A US delegation visiting Bangladesh has called on the government to conduct a thorough investigation into the murder of Shahidul Islam, a labour leader, in Gazipur.

The team, led by senior US diplomat Uzra Zeya, made the call during a meeting with Law Minister Anisul Huq at the Secretariat on Thursday.

Zeya, the under secretary of state for democracy and human rights, is in Dhaka on a four-day trip to discuss a range of issues, including human and labour rights, elections and the Rohingya crisis.