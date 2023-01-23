    বাংলা

    Six sentenced to death for war crimes in Mymensingh

    A tribunal hands down the death penalty to the fugitives for committing crimes against humanity during the Liberation War

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 23 Jan 2023, 06:04 AM
    Updated : 23 Jan 2023, 06:04 AM

    A tribunal has sentenced six fugitives to death for committing crimes against humanity in Mymensingh's Trishal during the Liberation War in 1971.

    A three-member panel of the International Crimes Tribunal headed by Justice Md Shahinur Islam passed the verdict on Monday.

    The capital punishment recipients are Md Mokhlesur Rahman Mukuk, Saidur Rahman Ratan, Shamsul Haque Fakir, Nurul Haque Fakir, Sultan Mahmud Fakir and Nakib Hossain Adil Sarker.

    The convicts faced multiple charges of abduction, unlawful detention and torture, including three counts of murder.

    The six of them received the death penalty for the murder of freedom fighter Abdul Hamid Heman, while only Mahmud Fakir avoided capital punishment for the killing of Yunus Ali, an ordinary citizen.

    Additionally, Mokhlesur, Saidur and Nurul Haque were sentenced to death for abducting, detaining and killing another freedom fighter.

    They were also handed different jail terms on the other counts.

    Security at the court premises was beefed up ahead of the verdict. The number of policemen deployed at the entrance to the High Court was also more than usual. Members of the Armed Police Battalion were also stationed across the premises.

    No one was allowed entry to the International Crimes Tribunal. An archway was installed at the entrance and even those who had authorisation to enter the courtroom had undergo a search.

    "Security is always high at the court premises but the measures were heightened with a bigger police presence in light of the verdict" said Inspector Rokon Uddin, who was overseeing security.

    The investigation into the charges against the convicts started in January 2017 and a report was submitted in December that year.

    The accused were indicted a year later and after recording the testimonies of 19 people, the case reached the verdict stage in December 2022.

    RELATED STORIES
    Police arrest bus driver, his aide over death of Northern University student
    Bus driver, aide held over death of student
    Nadia, who was a passenger on her friend’s motorcycle, died after a bus hit the two-wheeler near Jamuna Future Park
    Credit: RAB
    RAB arrests two 'militants' in Cox's Bazar
    They were detained following a gunfight near the Kutupalong Rohingya Camp
    They fled to a no man's land from no-Rohingya land. Now they face an even more uncertain future
    Rohingya from borderline face more uncertainty after fighting, fire
    Thousands of Myanmar refugees take shelter in tents made of polythene sheets amid winter cold
    BNP leader accused of assaulting teacher in Kurigram
    BNP leader 'assaults' teacher in Kurigram
    The teacher has started a case seeking safety for his life

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher