Six sentenced to death for war crimes in Mymensingh

A tribunal has sentenced six fugitives to death for committing crimes against humanity in Mymensingh's Trishal during the Liberation War in 1971.

A three-member panel of the International Crimes Tribunal headed by Justice Md Shahinur Islam passed the verdict on Monday.

The capital punishment recipients are Md Mokhlesur Rahman Mukuk, Saidur Rahman Ratan, Shamsul Haque Fakir, Nurul Haque Fakir, Sultan Mahmud Fakir and Nakib Hossain Adil Sarker.