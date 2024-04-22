Certificate sales: Ali Akbar removed from technical education board after arrest of wife

Ali Akbar Khan has been removed from the post of chairman of the Bangladesh Technical Education Board after the arrest of his wife in connection with a crime ring that sold fake certificates.

The Technical and Madrasa Education Division then attached Ali Akbar Khan to the Directorate of Technical Education on Monday.

The technical board’s Director Mamun ul Haque has been given the additional charge of chairman in a separate order.

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police said Ali Akbar Khan had been summoned on Tuesday to quiz him about the creation of fake certificates and number sheets from the board.