Certificate sales: Ali Akbar removed from technical education board after arrest of wife

Ali Akbar Khan has been removed from the post of chairman of the Bangladesh Technical Education Board after the arrest of his wife in connection with a crime ring that sold fake certificates.
The Technical and Madrasa Education Division then attached Ali Akbar Khan to the Directorate of Technical Education on Monday.
The technical board’s Director Mamun ul Haque has been given the additional charge of chairman in a separate order.
The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police said Ali Akbar Khan had been summoned on Tuesday to quiz him about the creation of fake certificates and number sheets from the board.
ATM Shamsuzzaman, system analyst of the Bangladesh Technical Education Board, and Faisal Hossain, a dismissed employee of the same organisation, were arrested on Apr 1 on charges of trading more than 5,000 certificates and mark sheets.
Sehela Parveen, the wife of Ali Akbar Khan, was arrested and remanded for two days by DB police last Saturday for alleged involvement with the gang.
According to the DB, 'evidence' had been found of money transactions between Sehela and a gang involved in making fake certificates, registration cards and admit cards of the Technical Education Board.
Three of the six arrested in the case of document fraud have given confessional statements to the court.