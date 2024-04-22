    বাংলা

    Certificate sales: Ali Akbar removed from technical education board after arrest of wife

    Police say his wife was involved with a gang that sold fake certificates of the technical education board

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 April 2024, 08:24 AM
    Updated : 22 April 2024, 08:24 AM

    Ali Akbar Khan has been removed from the post of chairman of the Bangladesh Technical Education Board after the arrest of his wife in connection with a crime ring that sold fake certificates.

    The Technical and Madrasa Education Division then attached Ali Akbar Khan to the Directorate of Technical Education on Monday.

    The technical board’s Director Mamun ul Haque has been given the additional charge of chairman in a separate order.

    The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police said Ali Akbar Khan had been summoned on Tuesday to quiz him about the creation of fake certificates and number sheets from the board.

    ATM Shamsuzzaman, system analyst of the Bangladesh Technical Education Board, and Faisal Hossain, a dismissed employee of the same organisation, were arrested on Apr 1 on charges of trading more than 5,000 certificates and mark sheets.

    Sehela Parveen, the wife of Ali Akbar Khan, was arrested and remanded for two days by DB police last Saturday for alleged involvement with the gang.

    According to the DB, 'evidence' had been found of money transactions between Sehela and a gang involved in making fake certificates, registration cards and admit cards of the Technical Education Board.

    Three of the six arrested in the case of document fraud have given confessional statements to the court.

    RELATED STORIES
    Myanmar protesters residing in Japan raise photos of Aung San Suu Kyi during a rally to mark the second anniversary of Myanmar's 2021 military coup, outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Tokyo, Japan February 1, 2023.
    Myanmar's ex-leader Suu Kyi moved to house arrest
    Suu Kyi, 78, has been detained by the Myanmar military since it overthrew her government in a 2021 coup
    Bangladesh Development Bank awaits merger with Sonali Bank after boards sanction marriage
    BDBL awaits merger with Sonali Bank
    The boards of the two banks have sanctioned the merger 
    Security forces carry out the operation of transferring former Ecuador Vice President Jorge Glas from the Flagrancy Unit, in Quito, Ecuador Apr 6, 2024. REUTERS
    Mexico suspends relations with Ecuador after arrest of ex-VP
    Ecuadorian authorities arrested former Vice President Jorge Glas on Friday after seizing him from the Mexican embassy
    Sonia Gandhi and Sunita Kejriwal arrive to attend a protest rally against the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party's main leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, at the Ramlila Ground in New Delhi, India March 31, 2024.
    India opposition unites over pre-election arrest
    They accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party of rigging the vote and harassing them with large tax demands

    Opinion

    Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?
    Rajib Das
    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp