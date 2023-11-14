War crimes: Shamsul Haque's sentence reduced to 10 years in jail

The top court has reduced the jail until death sentence for Jamalpur war criminal Shamsul Haque to 10 years in jail. Haque was convicted in 2016 for crimes against humanity, including mass murder.

The Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan announced the verdict on Tuesday, scrapping the defendant's plea for an acquittal.

State counsels Attorney General Amin Uddin and Deputy Attorney General M Saiful Alam were present at the hearing. Advocate Ehsan A Siddique and Advocate Syed MD Raihan Uddin represented the defence.

Earlier, the Appellate Division delayed the verdict for Shamsul Haque's appeal from Nov 7 to Nov 14.