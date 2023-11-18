Hasina meets President Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid a courtesy visit to President Mohammed Shahabuddin.
The president and First Lady Rebecca Sultana greeted Hasina when she arrived at the Bangabhaban on Saturday morning, the president’s Press Secretary Joynal Abedin said.
They discussed Hasina’s recent visits to Belgium and Saudi Arabia, said Joynal. Hasina also delivered reports on her foreign tours to the president.
The head of the government wished Shahabuddin a quick recovery from a coronary bypass surgery he recently had at a hospital in Singapore.
Secretaries to the Bangabhaban and the Prime Minister’s Office were also present.
The prime minister earlier opened sales of the Awami League’s nomination forms for the 12th parliamentary polls at the ruling party’s headquarters on Bangabandhu Avenue.
Hasina travelled to Brussels on Oct 24 on a three-day tour to join the Global Gateway Forum at the invitation of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
She visited Jeddah to attend the International Conference on ‘Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment’ from Nov 6-8. She also performed Umrah during the visit.