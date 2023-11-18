Hasina meets President Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid a courtesy visit to President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

The president and First Lady Rebecca Sultana greeted Hasina when she arrived at the Bangabhaban on Saturday morning, the president’s Press Secretary Joynal Abedin said.

They discussed Hasina’s recent visits to Belgium and Saudi Arabia, said Joynal. Hasina also delivered reports on her foreign tours to the president.

The head of the government wished Shahabuddin a quick recovery from a coronary bypass surgery he recently had at a hospital in Singapore.