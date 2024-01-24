Man sentenced to hang for wife’s murder in Dhaka

A man has been sentenced to death for the 2013 murder of his wife in Dhaka’s Mirpur.

Dhaka Special Judge’s Court Judge Md Akhtaruzzaman delivered the verdict in the case on Wednesday.

The death-row convict, Manik Mia Bapari, hailed from Shariatpur’s Shakhipur. In addition to the death sentence, he was also fined Tk 5,000.

The judge issued a warrant for Manik, who has been absconding since the trial began.