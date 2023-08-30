    বাংলা

    Wife to die, daughter gets life term for killing expatriate in Cumilla

    The daughter of the victim is sentenced to life in jail

    Cumilla Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 August 2023, 03:40 PM
    Updated : 30 August 2023, 03:40 PM

    A Cumilla court has sentenced four people, including the wife of the victim, to death for killing an expatriate 14 years ago after he returned home to Cumilla. 

    Additional District and Sessions Judge Jahangir Hossain also sentenced the expatriate’s daughter to life in prison on Wednesday, said Public Prosecutor Md Zakir Hossain. 

    The convicts sentenced to death are Hasneara Begum aka Hasena, 48, the wife of the victim Shaheed Ullah from Chandina Upazila’s Kasharikhola, Md Shahjahan from the same village, Md Amir Hossain and Md Mostafa. 

    Khadiza Begum aka Khodeza, the daughter of the victim, was sentenced to life in jail. Each of the convicts was fined Tk 50,000 as well. 

    Amir, Hasneara and Khadiza were present during the sentencing, but Mostafa and Shahjahan are absconding. 

    Citing the case documents, Public Prosecutor Zakir said Shaheed’s body was recovered from a paddy field in Kasharikhola in November 2009 after he returned from abroad. 

    Shaheed’s elder brother Arab Ali filed a case with Chandina police against some unnamed suspects. 

    Sub-inspectors Md Tarque and Abdul Hannan, who investigated the case, found Hasneara and Khadiza with the murder. 

    They confessed to their crime and testified in court after their arrest. 

    The mother and daughter said they had a dispute with Shaheed involving the money he had sent from abroad. One night, they strangled Shaheed to death in his sleep and dumped his body in the paddy field nearby. 

    The court heard the accounts of eight state witnesses and one from the defence.

    RELATED STORIES
    Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is expected to be arrested upon his return as he ends almost two decades of self-imposed exile, gestures while flanked by his son Panthongtae Shinawatra and daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug 22, 2023.
    Clemency request ‘up to him’: Daughter of ex-Thai PM Thaksin
    The long-awaited return of Thaksin coincided with ally Srettha Thavisin being elected prime minister in a parliamentary vote that same day
    Canada's Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, accompanied by his wife Sophie Gregoire and his children Ella-Grace, Xavier and Hadrien watch the election coverage on a TV, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Sept 20, 2021.
    Focusing on kids and future after separation from wife: PM Trudeau
    "I got a really good 10 days with the family to focus on the kids, to focus on being together and moving forward," the Canadian prime minister said
    Woman, granddaughter crushed to death by train in Dinajpur
    Woman, grandchild crushed to death by train in Dinajpur
    A Dhaka-bound train ran them over on a railway bridge built over the Tilai River in Parbatipur Upazila
    Five bodies, including four children’s, found in Cox’s Bazar floodwater
    4 children drown in Cox’s Bazar floodwater
    The children’s bodies are found a day after they were washed away by floodwater

    Opinion

    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain