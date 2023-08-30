Wife to die, daughter gets life term for killing expatriate in Cumilla

A Cumilla court has sentenced four people, including the wife of the victim, to death for killing an expatriate 14 years ago after he returned home to Cumilla.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Jahangir Hossain also sentenced the expatriate’s daughter to life in prison on Wednesday, said Public Prosecutor Md Zakir Hossain.
The convicts sentenced to death are Hasneara Begum aka Hasena, 48, the wife of the victim Shaheed Ullah from Chandina Upazila’s Kasharikhola, Md Shahjahan from the same village, Md Amir Hossain and Md Mostafa.
Khadiza Begum aka Khodeza, the daughter of the victim, was sentenced to life in jail. Each of the convicts was fined Tk 50,000 as well.
Amir, Hasneara and Khadiza were present during the sentencing, but Mostafa and Shahjahan are absconding.
Citing the case documents, Public Prosecutor Zakir said Shaheed’s body was recovered from a paddy field in Kasharikhola in November 2009 after he returned from abroad.
Shaheed’s elder brother Arab Ali filed a case with Chandina police against some unnamed suspects.
Sub-inspectors Md Tarque and Abdul Hannan, who investigated the case, found Hasneara and Khadiza with the murder.
They confessed to their crime and testified in court after their arrest.
The mother and daughter said they had a dispute with Shaheed involving the money he had sent from abroad. One night, they strangled Shaheed to death in his sleep and dumped his body in the paddy field nearby.
The court heard the accounts of eight state witnesses and one from the defence.