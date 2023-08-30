Wife to die, daughter gets life term for killing expatriate in Cumilla

The convicts sentenced to death are Hasneara Begum aka Hasena, 48, the wife of the victim Shaheed Ullah from Chandina Upazila’s Kasharikhola, Md Shahjahan from the same village, Md Amir Hossain and Md Mostafa.

Khadiza Begum aka Khodeza, the daughter of the victim, was sentenced to life in jail. Each of the convicts was fined Tk 50,000 as well.

Amir, Hasneara and Khadiza were present during the sentencing, but Mostafa and Shahjahan are absconding.

Citing the case documents, Public Prosecutor Zakir said Shaheed’s body was recovered from a paddy field in Kasharikhola in November 2009 after he returned from abroad.