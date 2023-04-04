Bangabazar traders financially ruined as fire burns down market before Eid

Mosharraf Kamal Bhuiyan, the owner of Bhuiyan Fashion, a clothing store at Bangabazar, brought readymade garments worth around Tk 2 million to his store, hoping for good sales before Eid.
As a fire gutted the sprawling market that housed 2,370 shops in a labyrinthine structure on Tuesday, Kamal and his employees could not enter the store to save his inventory.
Kamal's substantial investment for the holiday has gone up in flames.
A native of Ghagra village in Chandpur's Kachua, Kamal is not in good health and runs his business with the help of a manager and other staff members.
Kamal is one of the thousands who have lost shops and warehouses in the devastating blaze.
A fire broke out at the Bangabazar Market, one of the biggest clothing markets in the country, at 6:10 am on Tuesday. The first fire service team arrived minutes after the fire was reported as the agency's headquarters was very close to the market. More firefighting units were deployed over time, but the breeze spread the fire quickly.
Fifty fire service units, with support from the army and the air force, were able to bring the fire under control after six and a half hours. By then, the labyrinthine alleys and shops of Bangabazar Market and Mahanagar Market, Adarsha Market and Gulistan Market had burnt down. The nearby Anexco Tower and several other buildings were also damaged.
Kamal said his manager informed him in the morning that one of the units at Bangabazar had caught fire, and people could not enter the market. His staff were unable to save any of the products from the shop.
"I started the business with a small investment, which expanded gradually. " Now the fire has destroyed everything," Kamal said as he cried.
He said around five thousand traders were financially impacted by the fire.
All of the shops in Bangabazar and the adjacent markets stocked up on goods ahead of Eid, aiming for big sales. It is still unclear how the fire started.
Many of the traders and their staff were trying their best to move products out of the stores to save some of their stock after the fire started. Some of them wept helplessly as they did so.
"The main Bangabazar market had six units. All of them are now gone, turned to ash," said Mohammad Shukkur Ali, owner of Fashion Warehouse at the Banga Homeo Complex Market.
He said the Banga Homeo Complex and three adjacent market buildings were damaged in the fire.
"A warehouse of shirt material on the sixth floor burned down. We had a showroom on the ground floor of the neighbouring market building. That one burned down too. It contained products worth Tk 1.3 million," he said.
Rafiqul Islam owned two jeans shops and said: "I have nothing left, brother. Only ashes remain. I am ruined. How can I go on? Oh, Allah…"
His cries of distress were one of many emanating from the charred debris.
Masud Ali, a small business owner, said: "I dozed off for a bit after Fazr prayers. Soon afterwards, I heard a fire had broken out in Bangabazar. Rushing there from Nazira Bazar, I saw flames everywhere."
"I couldn't get anything from my shop. I have nothing left, and I will be out on the street. There was Tk 40,000 in a cash drawer at my shop, and the store contained inventory worth Tk 400,000. But now all of it is smoke and ash."
Masud's grievances made the gloomy air even heavier. Many people were trying to calm him. He kept saying that he was distraught at falling asleep after Fazr and could have salvaged something if he had gotten to the scene earlier.
Habibur Rahman ran a family business and lives near Nazira Bazar. He used to sell t-shirts and owned a shop at Anexco Tower, the wood market in Bangabazar.
Bangabazar had as many as five timber markets. The blaze burned down four of them.
Nazrul Islam owned Maliha Fashion Corner at Mahanagar Plaza and had a wide range of local and imported jeans in his collection. But it has all been reduced to rubble.
Iqbal Hossain, who got into the clothing business at Bangabazar 11 years ago, owned four shops. He had a vast collection of clothes for women. Around 11 am, Iqbal said he was able to save some goods from his shop on the second floor of Anexco Tower, but everything in the underground warehouse was gone.
"Many of the clothes were drenched in water," Iqbal said.
Zonab Ali, another businessman in tears, said: "I brought in a consignment of pants yesterday afternoon and thought about putting them up for sale in the morning. I even called some places, asking them to come and pick up my new collection. But I have nothing left… Where do I go from here?"