Bangabazar traders financially ruined as fire burns down market before Eid

Mosharraf Kamal Bhuiyan, the owner of Bhuiyan Fashion, a clothing store at Bangabazar, brought readymade garments worth around Tk 2 million to his store, hoping for good sales before Eid.

As a fire gutted the sprawling market that housed 2,370 shops in a labyrinthine structure on Tuesday, Kamal and his employees could not enter the store to save his inventory.

Kamal's substantial investment for the holiday has gone up in flames.

A native of Ghagra village in Chandpur's Kachua, Kamal is not in good health and runs his business with the help of a manager and other staff members.

Kamal is one of the thousands who have lost shops and warehouses in the devastating blaze.