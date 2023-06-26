Police arrest suspect in fatal stabbing of security guard in Dhaka

Police have arrested a man over the killing of a security guard at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

Azim Mia, 60, died in the incident which occurred at a building in West Agargaon around 2:30 am on Monday.

Sagar, a tenant in the building, allegedly stabbed Azim when the security guard tried to stop him from going out late at night, according to Imam Hossain, the building owner.