Police arrest suspect in fatal stabbing of security guard in Dhaka

Police have arrested a man over the killing of a security guard at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.
Azim Mia, 60, died in the incident which occurred at a building in West Agargaon around 2:30 am on Monday.
Sagar, a tenant in the building, allegedly stabbed Azim when the security guard tried to stop him from going out late at night, according to Imam Hossain, the building owner.
A severely injured Azim was taken to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead.
Police subsequently apprehended Sagar and are working to find out why he wanted to go out at night, according to Utpal Barua, chief of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.
Sagar could not leave the building after stabbing Azim as the main gate was locked, he said.