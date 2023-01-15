Final prayer for peace wraps up first phase of Biswa Ijtema

The first phase of the Biswa Ijtema, the second biggest congregation of Muslims after the Hajj, ended on its third day with prayers for world peace and the welfare of the country.

People streamed to Tongi to participate in the 'Akheri Munajat' or the final prayer service, which began after a sermon on Sunday morning.

Moulana Robiul Islam of Bangladesh delivered his sermon after the Fajr prayers followed by Moulana Abdur Rahman from India.

Moulana Md Zubayer Hossain, shura member of the Kakrail Markaj sect of Tabligh Jamaat, later conducted the final prayer around 10 am, said Abdun Nur, member of the organising committee of the Biswa Ijtema. The prayer was conducted on a special stage erected adjacent to the foreigners’ dormitory.