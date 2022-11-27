Students are charged exorbitant fees, face instability at unregulated hostels in Farmgate

The parents of HSC examinee Sumaiya Mamun came to Dhaka from Gopalganj at the beginning of November to find her a seat at a hostel. She will need to live in the capital and study in a private coaching centre to prepare for university admission tests.

They chose the Farmgate area, where numerous coaching centres and hostels are situated, but failed to book a seat as the fees are very high. The hostels demanded between Tk 8,000 and 13,000 for a single seat.

"She will need to stay somewhere from January but they [hostels] also demanded the rent for December. Furthermore, they are demanding service charges ranging from Tk 8,000 - 10,000. Why will I spend that much money? With that sum, I could afford an entire apartment,” said Sumaiya’s mother Jharna Mamun.

Sumaiya currently lives at Uttara in Dhaka with her aunt, but Jharna said it would be difficult for the student to travel regularly from there to attend coaching classes.