Youth dies after being wounded in Chhatra Dal clash in Narsingdi

A member of the BNP’s student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal has died a day after being shot in a clash between two factions of the organisation in Narsingdi Sadar Upazila.
The 23-year-old Ashraful Islam, a native of Upazila’s Citypara village, died at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Friday, said Md Bachchu, an inspector at the hospital’s police outpost.
It took the death toll from the incident to two after Sadekur Rahman, 32, also died of a bullet wound the previous day. Sadekur, a former senior joint convener of the organisation’s Narsingdi unit, died on Thursday evening.
Local JCD leaders said that on Jan 26, the central JCD approved a five-member (partial) convening committee of the district with Siddiqur Rahman Nahid as president, Mainuddin Bhuiya as senior vice president and Mehedi Hasan as general secretary.
A faction within the organisation that was deprived of posts in the committee has been actively advocating for the cancellation of the announced committee since its formation, said Mainuddin, who was recently expelled from the committee.
Amidst the factional conflict, the Chinishpur residence of Khairul Kabir Khokon, the BNP central joint secretary general and also the party’s district convenor, has been targeted with multiple attacks, he added.
According to the police, leaders and activists who were denied positions in the district committee had been protesting near the district BNP office. During the protest, they were attacked by members of another faction, resulting in Sadek and Ashraful being shot in the head and back.
They were first rushed to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital and later shifted to DMCH in critical condition.
A surgery was performed on Ashraful at night and he succumbed to his injuries in post operative care.