Youth dies after being wounded in Chhatra Dal clash in Narsingdi

A member of the BNP’s student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal has died a day after being shot in a clash between two factions of the organisation in Narsingdi Sadar Upazila.

The 23-year-old Ashraful Islam, a native of Upazila’s Citypara village, died at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Friday, said Md Bachchu, an inspector at the hospital’s police outpost.

It took the death toll from the incident to two after Sadekur Rahman, 32, also died of a bullet wound the previous day. Sadekur, a former senior joint convener of the organisation’s Narsingdi unit, died on Thursday evening.