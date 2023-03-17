    বাংলা

    Voting of Supreme Court Bar Association marred by violence, chaos and jostling

    Ballots of the apparently ‘unilateral’ voting will be counted throughout the night

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 March 2023, 08:55 PM
    Updated : 16 March 2023, 08:55 PM

    Amid the glaring absence of known BNP-leaning lawyers, voting of the much-talked-about Supreme Court Bar Association, or SCBA, elections have concluded after two days of high drama which involved violence, jostling, and chaos on the premises of the highest court of the land.

    Md Moniruzzaman, the convener of the ruling party-backed subcommittee in charge of the election, said he believed over 4,000 association members cast ballots in the polls from a total voter of 8,602. Polls were closed at 5pm on Thursday.

    “Votes will be counted throughout the night,” Moniruzzaman said.

    Pro-BNP lawyers were not seen near voting booths or casting ballots after Wednesday’s clash, though they did not officially boycott the election either.

    Voting began two hours later behind the scheduled opening time on Wednesday as ruling party-supporting lawyers had locked into a fistfight with BNP-supporting lawyers near the voting booths.

    The fistfight turned into bloody violence when on-duty police personnel intervened. Several journalists covering the elections became victims of abrupt police actions at the time.

    Witnesses said that lawyers from Awami League-backed Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad and BNP-backed Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikya Panel scuffled when BNP-leaning lawyers attempted to enter the polling station to oppose the election.

    Pro-BNP lawyers alleged that police personnel swooped on them while protesting the election, calling it unilateral.

    On Thursday morning, a delegation of BNP-affiliated lawyers appeared in front of the chief justice-led Bangladesh Appellate Division bench to inform the court about police action near the voting site and made some additional demands.

    Some senior delegation members later met with Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique and Attorney General AM Amin Uddin at their respective chambers at the Supreme Court premises.

    Lawyers loyal to both sides of the political spectrum staged demonstrations throughout the day.

    The SCBA polls take place yearly to elect the president, secretary, and 12 other association leaders.

    Seven out of those positions are currently held by the ruling party-supporting lawyers, including the posts of president and secretary, while the rest seven are held by the BNP-backed lawyers.

    Incumbent President and Secretary, Md Momtazuddin Fakir and Md Abdun Nur Dulal were running to retain their positions against their respective challengers-- AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal.

    BACKGROUND

    Tensions were brewing before the voting day as pro-Awami League, and pro-BNP panels formed two respective subcommittees to organise the election last month.

    After much back and forth, both sides agreed to make senior lawyer Md Munsurul Hoque Chowdhury the head of the seven-member election-organising sub-committee.

    However, the status quo fell apart when Munsurul resigned from the post for personal reasons on Monday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Senior lawyer and BNP leader Khandaker Mahbub Hossain is dead at 84
    BNP leader, lawyer Khandaker Mahbub dies
    The veteran lawyer was suffering from health issues
    Police officers survey the crime scene after, according to police, a gunman killed Abdul Latif Afridi, lawyer and former president of Pakistan’s Supreme Court Bar Association, in Peshawar, Pakistan January 16, 2023.
    Renowned Pakistani lawyer, rights activist shot dead
    Abdul Latif Afridi, a prominent Pakistani lawyer, is known as a vocal critic of both the military and Islamist militants
    High Court upholds bail for bdnews24.com’s Toufique Khalidi in ACC case
    HC upholds bail for Toufique Khalidi
    The bdnews24.com editor-in-chief is facing a case from the Anti-Corruption Commission, in which he denies any wrongdoing
    High Court advises lawyer to file a writ petition over Islami Bank’s suspicious lending
    HC advises lawyer to file writ petition over Islami Bank’s suspicious lending
    Supreme Court lawyer Shishir Monir plans to file the petition over the alleged scam that hit the largest Islamic bank in Bangladesh

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher