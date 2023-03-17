Voting of Supreme Court Bar Association marred by violence, chaos and jostling

Amid the glaring absence of known BNP-leaning lawyers, voting of the much-talked-about Supreme Court Bar Association, or SCBA, elections have concluded after two days of high drama which involved violence, jostling, and chaos on the premises of the highest court of the land.

Md Moniruzzaman, the convener of the ruling party-backed subcommittee in charge of the election, said he believed over 4,000 association members cast ballots in the polls from a total voter of 8,602. Polls were closed at 5pm on Thursday.

“Votes will be counted throughout the night,” Moniruzzaman said.